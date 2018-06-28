Big field for KCB Road to Karen show

207 Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

More than 200 golfers are expected at the fourth Kenya Commercial Bank “Road to Karen” tournament at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa on Saturday.

This is one of the five leg series of the event where, apart from prizes for the winners, only six golfers will earn slots to the Karen Masters Pro-Am showdown.

Overall winner, men’s winner, staff winner, ladies’ winner, KCB customer guest and a wild card to be picked from the prize list will be picked for the KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am competition.

The event comes after series in Ruiru, Limuru and in Eldoret last weekend, home player Japheth Kiprono won. Club Captain Taib Bajaber said the club’s challenging course is in good condition following the ongoing rains.

Golfers expected are from the home club, Mombasa, Leisure, Vipingo, Malindi, guests and KCB staff with valid handicaps. The fifth and final leg will be played at the par 71 Muthaiga course on July 7 before the finale at Karen course on 17th .

This will then culminate in the annual KCB Karen Masters, a Sunshine Tour event, which will be played from 19th- 22nd July at the same venue.

The tour, which enters its second year, will be graced by professional golfers from around the World. Kenya professional golfers will have a second lifeline after their recent disastrous play at the Muthaiga Kenya open won by Italian professional Giagli Lorenzo.