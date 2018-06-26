BREAKING: Meddie Kagere leaves champions Gor Mahia
By Robert Nyanja:
349Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 13:13 GMT +3 | Football
Meddie Kagere has finally completed his move from Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia to Tanzania side Simba FC.
Kagere has signed a two-year deal with the Tanzania outfit for a reported fee of Ksh 8M. He will be paid a monthly salary of Ksh 450, 000.
The Rwandan striker scored against Simba FC to help Gor Mahia seal a 2-0 victory and secure a ticket to Goodison Park where they will play Everton FC in an exhibition match.
K’Ogalo accused the striker for betrayal the day after he arrived in Tanzania to seal the deal with Simba FC.
