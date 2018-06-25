Big teams awaiting fates in World Cup-including Germany, Nigeria and more

Russia 2018 World Cup opening ceremony. [Photo/Courtesy]

It is no secret that 2018 Russia World Cup is hitting its fever pitch and teams are jostling to survive the tourney.

While there are teams such as Egypt, Poland, Costa Rica, Panama, South Korea and many others that have known their fates; there are also many others whose survival loosely hang on a thread.

There are also teams that have sealed their qualifications. What remains of them is to fight for first place finish. In such category are teams like Spain and Portugal, Belgium and England, Mexico, France, Croatia, Russia and Uruguay.

A fierce battle staged by Colombia that yielded 3-0 victory over Poland is a depiction of just how this tourney is unpredictable. A day before that, Germany battled Sweden to register a 2-1 victory in the last moments of the game.

Nonetheless, many teams will know their fate after playing their third group stage games. Below are the teams which will approach their last games fingers crossed.

Brazil

Surprisingly Brazil is not safe even after garnering 4 points. Samba Boys will play Serbia who have to win to proceed to the knock out stage. Switzerland also have 4 points, and should Brazil lose the game and Switzerland wins or draw the game, Neymar and co will be gone. Brazil therefore have to fight for atleast a point in this game to proceed to round of 16.

Argentina

After missing a penalty hence drawing against Iceland, Argentina fell by 3-0 to Croatia thus dipping further with -3 goal difference. Nigeria having registered 2-0 win over Iceland now has +1 goal difference and they require atleast a point. Argentina therefore requires a win by superior goal difference and must hope that Iceland fails to win against Croatia.

Germany

Germans fell by 1-0 against Mexico in the opening match but bounced back with 2-1 win over Sweden. For them to survive, they must beat South Korea to redeem their campaign by proceeding to knockout stage. A draw against South Korea may lead could be risky especially if Sweden gets atleast a draw against Mexico. This could be decided based on fair play and Germany may be disadvantaged with a red card earned by Jerome Boateng.

Serbia

Serbia needs a win over resurgent Brazil and nothing else will help them survive. Both Switzerland and Brazil have four points each and a draw against Tite’s men will be risky especially if Switzerland gets atleast a draw against Costa Rica.

Colombia

Having been destroyed in the first game by Japan, Colombia bounced back with a 3-0 over Poland, which earned them a +2 goal difference. However, Senegal and Japan have 4 points each. Colombia needs to win against Senegal to proceed to knock out stage. A draw will definitely lead to their early exit, especially if Japan earns a point against Poland.

Senegal

It sounds surprising that Senegal is in danger zone after first impressive performance against Poland. With their 2-1 win over Poles and 2-2 draw against Japan, Lions of Teranga have +1 goal difference and four points. Senegal now needs atleast a point from resurgent Colombia to proceed to the next stage.

Nigeria

Of all the teams, Nigeria will be entangled in ‘an early final’ when playing Argentina. Whoever loses the game will catch a plane. However, Nigeria needs atleast a point in this game and some hope that Iceland will fail to beat Croatia.