Maurizio Sarri to SLEEP at Chelsea training ground when he takes over from Antonio Conte this week
Maurizio Sarri plans to live at Chelsea’s training ground when he joins the club this week.
The former Napoli coach is expected in London in the next 24 hours to sign a two-year deal with the option for a third.
And the workaholic Italian will base himself at Cobham as he begins the task of remoulding the squad before the first-team players return on July 9 and he plays his first match in Australia on July 23.
The Stamford Bridge club want to start doing business in the transfer window as they have yet to buy or sell a player yet.
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who worked with Sarri for two seasons at Empoli, could be the first player to join in a £25m deal.
Inter Milan have told Chelsea they want Davide Zappacosta as part of any deal to sign Uruguay midfielder Matias Vecino.
The Blues are still to settle a compensation deal for outgoing coach Antonio Conte with the case threatening to end in court.
