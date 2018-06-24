FIFA opens probe on Shaqiri and Xhaka after Serbian FA lodges complaint

Granit Xhaka celebrating with double-headed eagle sign. [Photo/Courtesy]

World football governing body FIFA has opened investigations against the controversial celebrations that were displayed by Switzerland players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri in 2-1 win over Serbia.

In the on-going FIFA World Cup in Russia, Switzerland bounced back from 1-0 beating Serbia and mounting a strong challenge to proceed to round 16.

Goal scorers Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri stole the headlines with double-headed eagle celebrations, which is a symbol of the Albanian flag. Shaqiri also had Kosovo flag on his right heel. [Photo/Courtesy]

Shaqiri also sported the Kosovan flag on his boots, and Albania and Kosovo flags were seen in the stadium.

While the duo remained quite unapologetic for their actions, Serbians were aggrieved by their symbols which they deemed political and provocative, and not befitting the game. Shaqiri celebrating a goal against Serbia. [Photo/Courtesy]

The Serbian FA later confirmed that they will write to FIFA to request that Switzerland's Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri be punished for their goal celebrations in Friday night's World Cup clash.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Their plea seem to have born fruits as FIFA has moved swiftly to investigate the celebrations and make a final verdict.

According to FIFA rules stated under Article 54, anyone found guilty of causing turmoil to the general public will be fined £3,800 and forced to sit out some matches.

If found guilty, the duo will miss the tie against Costa Rica and their round 16 match should they qualify.

Reasons

Xhaka's father was once jailed for campaigning for Kosovan independence, forcing the Arsenal star and his family to flee the Balkans, while Stoke's Shaqiri was born in Kosovo.

The pair were backed by their captain Stephan Lichtsteiner after the game.

"It was good. Why not? This is the history for them," he said.

"The war between them was so difficult. I spoke to the father of one of our players who is Albanian, and he told me about this history. This is more than football. This is more than football because they have this period, this war that gave them both big problems.

"I understand them. I think it's normal, it's part of their life. There was also big provocation ahead of the game from them [Serbia], so I think it's normal."

But the the Football Federation of Serbia clearly think differently, with general secretary Jovan Surbatovic confirming that they will complain to FIFA about the celebrations, Shaqiri's boots and their failure to be awarded a penalty in the second half.

“We think we were roughly injured in the 66th minute (the non-penalty decision) and we're sure to file a Fifa appeal," he said.

“But that controversial detail in the 66th minute is not the only reason we will write to Fifa.

“This is the case of the boots, it is a question of several controversial flags and it is the celebration of both goals for Switzerland.”

FIFA could charge the Swiss pair with "provoking the general public", an offence which would carry a two-match ban.