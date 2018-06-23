Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic win over Sweden

Toni Kroos blew Group F wide open with a late strike

A dramatic stoppage-time goal from Toni Kroos gave holders Germany a 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last 16.

Kroos curled in a superb strike from an indirect free kick to grab the three points for the four-times world champions who are now level with Sweden in Group F on three points and behind Mexico who have six.

Sweden took the lead in the 32nd minute when Ola Toivonen finished confidently after Germany's Toni Kroos gave the ball away in midfield. Toni Kroos' incredible strike in the 95th minute saves Germany from elimination

Marco Reus equalised in the 48th minute, meeting a low cross from Timo Werner, and despite having Jerome Boateng sent off in the 82nd minute, Germany found their winner from Kroos. Do you think Germany can Win World Cup?

