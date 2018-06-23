Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic win over Sweden
A dramatic stoppage-time goal from Toni Kroos gave holders Germany a 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last 16.
Kroos curled in a superb strike from an indirect free kick to grab the three points for the four-times world champions who are now level with Sweden in Group F on three points and behind Mexico who have six.
I'm not a fan of the Germans at all.
But I couldn't be prouder of Toni Kroos ????
Playing for Madrid really enhanced his alpha genes ???? last min winner golazoooo ?????pic.twitter.com/XX6qqa8SSA — Regin? ? ???????????????????????? (@_RIZmadridista) June 23, 2018
Sweden took the lead in the 32nd minute when Ola Toivonen finished confidently after Germany's Toni Kroos gave the ball away in midfield.
Marco Reus equalised in the 48th minute, meeting a low cross from Timo Werner, and despite having Jerome Boateng sent off in the 82nd minute, Germany found their winner from Kroos.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
BOXING: Police enter five boxers
Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic win over Sweden
- Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory World Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Sportpesa finally unveils the identity of 31milion mega jackpot winnerWorld Cup 2018 3 days ago
- Coach Namcos sacked as players speak outRugby 1 day ago
- Fan kissed and groped female World Cup reporter on live TVWorld Cup 2018 3 days ago
- WPL: Trans Nzoia Falcons claw Thika QueensFootball 2 hours ago
- Argentina in crisis as coach Sampaoli faces sexual misconduct caseWorld Cup 2018 6 days ago
- Good news about Michael Olunga moving to English Premier LeagueFootball 2 weeks ago