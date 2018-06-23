Chelsea reluctant to pay Conte over his treatment of Costa

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea are reluctan tover Antonio Conte's pay-off because of the Italian’s treatment of Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge.

The board feels that the Italian’s act costed the club millions of pound. Chelsea feels Conte's treatment of Costa costed them millions [Photo: Courtesy]

Diego Costa scored 20 goals for Chelsea in Conte’s first season but the former Juventus manager informed the Spain forward by text last summer that he was not in his plans.

Costa was then sold to his former club Atletico Madrid for a fee of £59m but the Chelsea’s board were not impressed with Conte’s conduct. Former Napoli boss to replace Conte at Stamford Bridge [Photo: Courtesy] Chelsea wants Gianfranco Zola to join as an assistant [Photo: Courtesy]

The Blues are set to sack Conte and replace him with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri on a two-year contract. Club legend Gianfranco Zola is expected to join Sarri as an assistant.

