See what Isco did to De Gea’s glove after Spain’s win over Iran

Diego Costa celebrates after scoring against Iran in 2018 World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Spain secured three points after Diego Costa’s fortunate goal in the second half against stubborn Iran side. Iran equalized minutes later but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review.

It was of course a good evening for David De Gea after he came under fire following the 3-3 draw against Portugal last week. His mistake contributed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal. De Gea concedes the second goal against Portugal [Photo: Courtesy]

Fans had even called on Hierro to drop the Manchester United star for the match against Iran but the new Spain coach kept his faith on the 27-years-old.

De Gea went on to keep his first clean sheet in the World Cup and his teammate Isco was impressed with his performance. Isco kisses De Gea's gloves after the game [Photo: Courtesy]

The Real Madrid midfielder approached De Gea after the final whistle and kissed his glove.

Spain's next fixture is agaist Morocco on Monday 9pm local time as the La Furia Roja are looking forward to top Group B ahead of Portugal.

