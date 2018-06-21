Tourism CS Najib Balala terminates Shujaa sponsorship after battle over payments
The Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala has instructed Brand Kenya to cancel its Sh20m sponsorship deal with Kenya Rugby Union, after a tussle between the players and sponsor.
While addressing the media in Mombasa at the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Symposium on Thursday morning; Balala announced the decision in what seems as a payback after players protested delayed payments.
During the recent Paris 7’s tournament, Kenya Sevens Players blocked the ‘Make it Kenya’ logo as a way of expressing their anger over lack of payments. The CS termed this move an act that embarrassed the country hence his decision.
The issue has led to protracted battle pitting players and coach against the union and the Brand Kenya, the official sponsor. Tempers have boiled and as a result curtailing efforts to put the matter to rest.
This is after Shujaa coach Innocent Simiyu recently stormed out of a tribunal encompassing Brand Kenya and Kenya Sevens team.
Nonetheless, Brand Kenya have refuted claims that it has been sluggish in disbursing the payments. It issued statement that Shs 4m had been wired to the KRU, hence it honoured the contractual agreement.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Kenya Rugby Union on the other hand acknowledged receiving the payments but explained that the funds covered accommodation, travels and other logistical needs for the team during the tournament in France.
KRU however acknowledged Sh2.5m is due and it will be paid to the players as soon as the money is acquired.
Brand Kenya signed a deal to sponsor Kenya Sevens Rugby team in May 2018, after betting company SportPesa had pulled out as the official sponsor.
Further reporting to follow…
LATEST STORIES
Southgate's notes suggest Sterling will not start for England against Panama
Liverpool star in Italy to finalise move to Juventus for free
Spain beat Iran 1-0 with Costa's third goal of World Cup
Bizarre rule that stops players from celebrating a goal
- Kenyan boxer Agina still missing since Commonwealth Games in Australia two months agoBoxing 6 hours ago
- Bale's agent discusses chances of Arsenal moveGossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
- FIFA fines Mexico for ‘abuse’ on German player as Chicharito calls for restraintWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number oneGolf 15 hours ago
- Southgate dislocates shoulder while out running ahead of England's World Cup 2018 clash vs PanamaWorld Cup 2018 6 hours ago
- England want to ‘put record straight’Rugby 15 hours ago
- Referee slammed for requesting for Ronaldo and Pepe shirts in Portugal winWorld Cup 2018 3 hours ago