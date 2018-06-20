2018 World Cup: France and Argentina look to secure three points in second group game

207 Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3 | Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3 | Sports By Game Yetu:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Two of the favourites to win the World Cup, both sides should record comfortable wins

Both France and Argentina have been earmarked as sides who could potentially go all the way in this summer’s World Cup. Yet neither side has looked particularly convincing thus far, with the French scraping past Australia with a 2-1 win and Argentina being held to a stalemate by minnows Iceland.

Getting started

Before you go any further, head on over to the Oddsshark website, choose your favourite betting agency and set up your very own account using your credit card. As a new customer and plenty of World Cup games to choose from, there should be a whole host of offers and promotions on the table.

Where can I win money?

France, who have quite possibly the strongest squad at the competition, will be looking to record their second successive win at the World Cup when they take on Peru this coming Thursday (21 June).The European side are the clear favourites to come away victorious, with a price of just 1.55 to take the points, while Peru are out at 7.00, according to Oddsshark.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

France look well placed to secure victory in this game, and you can back them to win this game to nil (without Peru scoring) at a price of 2.40. The South Americans have one top class player in their ranks, veteran striker Paolo Guerrero, and much will depend on his form as to whether Peru can salvage something from the game – he is at 4.50 to score at any time during the game.

The biggest problem for Peru is the sheer amount of attacking options that France boast. Young PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe is certainly one to keep an eye on, and the teenager is at 6.00 to open the scoring or just 2.62 to score at any time.

Given the number of choices Deschamps can choose from, this should be a dominant display from the French. You can back them to be leading at the interval at a price of just 2.20 – also giving you a chance to more than double your initial investment.

But more importantly, there should be goals in this one. Back over 2.5 goals in the 90 minutes at 2.05, or under at 1.75. You can get even more specific – under two goals is at 3.25, two or three goals is at 1.95, and over three goals is at 3.50.

Odds: France (1.55), Peru (7.00), draw (4.20)

Later on the same day, Argentine take on Croatia in what could be a potential banana skin for the two-time World Cup winners. The South American giants only managed a 1-1 draw in their first game against Iceland, in a match which saw Lionel Messi miss form the penalty spot.

As a result, Croatia are now top in Group C after they comfortably saw off Nigeria 2-0. The Super Eagles, who sit bottom of the group without a goal or a point thus far, are now at the longer price of 8.00 to reach the round of 26, but their price to fall at the first hurdle has dropped as low as 1.083.

Despite their wobbly start at the tournament, Argentina still come into this game as the favourites to take the points. Jorge Sampaoli’s men are at just 2.05 to secure the victory, whilst Croatia are at the longer price of 4.10.

The Argentines were awarded a penalty in their first game which they ultimately squandered. However, if you think Argentina will get another penalty, you can back them to score it at 6.50 or miss it at 17.00. Croatia, meanwhile, are at 9.00 to score from the penalty spot and 26.00 to miss.

There is a lot on the line for Argentina in this one. Another failed win and their chances of finishing top of Group C will be slim to non-existent. As a result, this game could get feisty and if you think we could see a red card then you can back that occurrence at 5.00.

As ever, the burden will be on Lionel Messi to try and push his team forward. The Barcelona star is at 2.10 to score at any time and 4.33 to open the scoring. Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero, who got Argentina’s goal against Iceland, are both at 6.00 to net the first or last goal of the match, and 2.75 to net at any time.

Predicting the exact score is never an easy task, but backing Argentina to win 2-1 offers almost a ten-fold return on your investment at 9.50. Over 2.5 goals in the same also offers you the chance to double any investments at 2.15.

Odds: Argentina (2.05), Croatia (4.10), draw (3.40)

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP SECOND ROUND GROUP GAMES

Tuesday, 19 June

(2.15) Russia 3x1 Egypt (4.00)

Draw (3.30)

Wednesday, 20 June

(1.61) Portugal x Morocco (7.00)

Draw (3.75)

(1.16) Uruguay x Saudi Arabia (21.00)

Draw (8.50)

(19.00) Iran x Spain (1.20)

Draw (7.00)

Thursday, 21 June

(1.90) Denmark x Australia (4.60)

Draw (3.50)

(1.55) France x Peru (7.00)

Draw (4.20)

(2.05) Argentina x Croatia (4.10)

Draw (3.40)

Friday, 22 June

(1.20) Brazil x Costa Rica (19.00)

Draw (7.00)

(2.90) Nigeria x Iceland (2.70)

Draw (3.20)

(3.10) Serbia x Switzerland (2.62)

Draw (3.10)

Saturday, 23 June

(1.28) Belgium x Tunisia (13.00)

Draw (5.75)

(6.50) South Korea x Mexico (1.61)

Draw (4.50)

(1.40) Germany x Sweden (9.00)

Draw (5.00)

Sunday, 24 June

(1.18) England x Panama (26.00)

Draw (7.00)

(4.00) Japan x Senegal (2.10)

Draw (3.40)

(3.70) Poland x Colombia (2.10)

Draw (3.60)