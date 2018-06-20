Fan kissed and groped female World Cup reporter on live TV
A female World Cup reporter was kissed and groped on the breast by a fan on live TV.
The Colombian reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran was working for German Channel Deutsche Welle in Saransk when the incident occurred.
As she was speaking, a fan came shouting where she was, groped her on the breast and kissed her on the cheek. Theran however, was not distracted as she continued reporting.
She later posted the footage of the incident on social media saying that ‘the man took advantage of it’
Her post read: ‘I was there for around two hours preparing my things and nothing happened to me. But when we were live that man took advantage of it.
‘He came at me, gave me a kiss and he touched my breast. I had to continue, afterwards I tried to see if the man was still there but he had left.
‘We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally as professional and deserving. I share the joy of football but we must identify the limits between affection and harassment.’ She added.
The man has not been identified yet as he disappeared after the incident.
