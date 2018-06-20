Fan kissed and groped female World Cup reporter on live TV

The fan approached the reporter from the side [Photo: Courtesy]

A female World Cup reporter was kissed and groped on the breast by a fan on live TV.

The Colombian reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran was working for German Channel Deutsche Welle in Saransk when the incident occurred.

As she was speaking, a fan came shouting where she was, groped her on the breast and kissed her on the cheek. Theran however, was not distracted as she continued reporting. He kissed her while she was still live [Photo: Courtesy] He gropes her on the breast [Photo: Courtesy]

She later posted the footage of the incident on social media saying that ‘the man took advantage of it’

Her post read: ‘I was there for around two hours preparing my things and nothing happened to me. But when we were live that man took advantage of it. She went on reporting [Photo: Courtesy]

‘He came at me, gave me a kiss and he touched my breast. I had to continue, afterwards I tried to see if the man was still there but he had left.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

‘We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally as professional and deserving. I share the joy of football but we must identify the limits between affection and harassment.’ She added.

The man has not been identified yet as he disappeared after the incident.