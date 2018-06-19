Boxing: Stage set for first national leg

By Ben Ahenda: Tuesday, June 19th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Boxing

Kenya is short of supper heavyweight boxers, said national champion Fred Ramogi.

Ramogi, who represents Kenya Defence Forces in the league, said by having more boxers in the heavyweight category will be a positive move for local players.

“We need to groom more heavyweight boxers, which will give us healthier competition as opposed to an individual dominating over a long period of time,” Ramogi told The Standard Sports.

And as the first leg of the national boxing league begins on Thursday at the Madison Square Garden, in Nakuru, Ramogi is confident of maintaining his form and defend his title, which he has held for the last two years.

“Our fitness level is superb because of our early preparations,” he said.

Ramogi said his team will not give their rivals and former seven-time champions Kenya Police an easy time.

However, Kenya Police bantamweight champion Benson Gicharu hit back saying it will not be a walk in the park for the soldiers as they would like other teams to believe. [Ben Ahenda]

