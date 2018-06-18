Just one game out! Lucky Kenyan hits SportPesa Mega Jackpot millions
A lucky Kenyan has won Sh31, 736,374 SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus after making 16 out of 17 correct predictions.
SportPesa Mega Jackpot has not been won since early February this year after Gordon Ogada pocketed Sh230 million. Samuel Abisai who won Sh221 million was the first Kenyan to win the Mega Jackpot.
SportPesa runs the mid-week Jackpot games every weekdays which now stands at around over sh156 million and the amount keeps increasing weekly until someone wins by correctly predicting the outcome of 17 games.
However, unrevealed number of players matched 15 out of 17 correct predictions for Sh380, 052prize each.
Also each of the participants who predicted 14 out of 17 received Sh45, 606, while those who got 13 out of 17 and 12 out of 17 correct predictions collected Sh10, 456 and Sh3,268 each respectively.
Congratulations to everyone who tried out the #SportPesaMegaJackpot. Correct mega-jackpot combination is: 1,X,2,2,2,2,2,2,2,2,X,2,2,1,2,2,2
Here are the bonus amount payouts: pic.twitter.com/qP9EAvmwCQ — SportPesa (@SportPesa) June 17, 2018
Now the hunt for the bonus winner identity begins.
