Reason why Jose Mourinho is 'angered' by Liverpool's fixtures for 2018/19 campaign
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is allegedly 'angered' by Liverpool’s fixture list for the 2018/19 campaign.
The Red Devils boss has in the past complained about such things as fixture congestion, but it seems it is United's bitter rivals Liverpool's schedule that has him frustrated on this ocassion.
The Premier League's 20 clubs learned their 2018/19 fate on Thursday morning, when each of their 38 games for the season were announced.
Liverpool discovered that they would be hosting West Ham on the opening day of the season before signing off against Premier League new boys Wolves in May.
But it isn't the order in which Liverpool will face certain teams that has irked Mourinho, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Instead it is the fact that the Reds face home games following their six Champions League group stage matches.
In contrast to this Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City have all been given an even split of three home and three away games in the same period.
Of course, this does overlook the fact that Liverpool face six away trips before their Champions League clashes, so they will be doing the same amount of travelling.
But Mourinho is reportedly expected to address the situation next season.
