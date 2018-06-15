Portugal 3-3 Spain: Ronaldo scores hat-trick to give European champions late equaliser at World Cup 2018

207 Friday, June 15th 2018 at 23:11 GMT +3 | Friday, June 15th 2018 at 23:11 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Reuters:

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat-trick when he curled in a brilliant 88th-minute free kick to earn his country a 3-3 draw with Spain in a superb World Cup Group B game on Friday.

Ronaldo had opened the scoring with a penalty and got his second in the 44th minute to put Portugal ahead. Spain hit back to lead 3-2 before the Real Madrid man scored his third from just outside the box.