Portugal 3-3 Spain: Ronaldo scores hat-trick to give European champions late equaliser at World Cup 2018

By Reuters: Friday, June 15th 2018 at 23:11 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat-trick when he curled in a brilliant 88th-minute free kick to earn his country a 3-3 draw with Spain in a superb World Cup Group B game on Friday.

Ronaldo had opened the scoring with a penalty and got his second in the 44th minute to put Portugal ahead. Spain hit back to lead 3-2 before the Real Madrid man scored his third from just outside the box.

He has now scored at eight consecutive major championships.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

