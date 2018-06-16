Prolific Too jails rivals in Kasarani Stadium
Newcomer Daniel Too outclassed top guns to win the men’s 10,000m as Kenya Prisons Service Track and Field Championships kicked off at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.
Prisons will select their team for National Athletics Championships, which will be used to pick the squad to the 23rd Africa Senior Athletics Championships Trials at the same venue next weekend.
The 30-year-old said injury had ruled him out for long but was grateful to beat the quality line up that included veteran Luke Kibet, the 2007 world marathon champion and 2016 Frankfurt Marathon Champion Mark Korir with nine laps left to win in 29:15.0.
Jonathan Kosgei (29:27.2) was ahead of Solomon Barngetuny (29:27.7) and Erick Ocharo (29:31.6). Kibet and Korir returned fifth and seventh in 2:53.5 and 30.01.6 respectively.
“The competition was very low, considering most of the top runners opted to compete in 5,000m to save energy ahead of nationals next week,” said Too.
Africa 400m hurdles silver medalist has Maureen Jelagat, a member of 2018 Commonwealth Games, won 400m.
