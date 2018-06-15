Blow to Man United as Griezmann announces where he’ll play next season

Griezmann confirms he'll stay at Atletico Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

The wait is over as Antonio Griezmann finally decides that he will not leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

The French forward had earlier suggested that he had already made the decision over his future and would make it public in the near future. Griezmann was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

The 27-year-old made the announcement to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano on a Spanish TV programme ‘The Decision.’

‘I have decided to stay,’ Griezmann said.

He immediately followed his confirmation with a tweet stating: ‘My fans, my home, my team.’

Griezmann had been heavily linked with a big-money move to Camp Nou with Spanish Newspaper Sport reporting that the Atletico talisman agreed a five-year contract with the La Liga Champions.

The Catalans captain Lionel Messi also hinted that Europa League winner will sign for Barcelona.

Speaking to Spanish radio station RAC1 Messi said, ‘It's obvious that I like him [Griezmann].

‘He's one of the best right now.

‘I don't know if there's anything with him or not, but we're delighted that the best come and Griezmann is one of them.’ Griezmann is looking forward to firing France to World Cup glory in Russia [Photo: Courtesy]

However, Atletico had been desperate to keep their star man, with the club ready to offer him the same deal that Barcelona presented.

In their bid to win the Spanish title next season, Diego Simeone has already secured a deal to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar who is also Griezmann’s international teammate.

‘Atletico are doing everything they can to keep the team growing; it’s amazing, they’re making a lot of efforts, I cannot stand it, I need to tell people that I want to stay.’ Griezmann added.