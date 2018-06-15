Stars Wiyeta take delight in qualifying for regional final

207 Friday, June 15th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Friday, June 15th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Elizabeth Mburugu:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

National and East Africa girls’ Under-19 football champions Wiyeta will lock horns with Itigo in today’s final of the Rift Valley Term Two games.

Wiyeta cruised to the final with a resounding 6-0 win over Plateau Girls at Hill School, Eldoret.

In girls’ Under-16 Copa Coca-Cola contest, Wiyeta were once again unstoppable as they whipped Kipsigis 18-0 to book their place in today’s final.

Jacinta Karemana and Jamila Amida were on fire as they scored seven and eight goals respectively, while Monica awinja bagged a hat-trick for Wiyeta juniors.

Wiyeta juniors are seeking to reclaim the national title they lost to Olympic Mixed in last year’s contest. They will take on Tartar, who beat Kapkenda 3-0 in the semis.

Eight-time national champions Wiyeta bounced back from their disappointing 2-1 loss to Nasokol in the preliminaries and are now one match away from the national finals.

Gentrix Shikwangwa and Laventine Lihemo did not disappoint as they netted three goals each in the one-sided encounter.

Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara lauded his charges for their effort saying they will now have to complete the regional task to remain on course to retaining their national and East Africa titles.

“The girls knew too well that our titles are at stake and are working hard to ensure we successfully defend our titles,” Manyara said.

In boys’ Under-19, St Anthony’s Kitale will clash with Chemase for a ticket to next month’s national Term Two games.

St Anthony’s, who finished second at last year’s nationals, defeated St Francis 4-0 to set a date with Chemase, who edged 2016 national champions Laiser Hill 1-0 in the other semifinal clash. St Anthony’s junior side beat St Patrick’s Iten 1-0 to qualify for the Under-16 boys’ final. They will take on Brother Beausang from Kajiado, who sent Kabianga packing with a 1-0 score.

In volleyball, last year’s national silver medallists Cheptil beat St Joseph’s Kirandich to inch closer to retaining their regional title. They will take on Kesogon, who defeated Chepororwa, in today’s final.

Cheptil beat Kirandich in straight sets of 25-7, 25-11 and 25-12, while Kesogon dismissed Chepororwa 3-1 (25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12).

Elsewhere, national and East Africa girls’ volleyball champions Kwanthanze advanced to the quarter-finals of the Eastern Region games after winning all their Group B matches.