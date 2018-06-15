Maseno and Kisumu Day in winning starts

207 Friday, June 15th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Friday, June 15th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Eric Abuga:

Allan Gabriel of Maseno School (Center) is locked by Maurice Odhiambo (Left) and Reagan Otieno of Dr. Aloo Gumbi at the Maseno School Rugby Pitch during their Rugby Encounter of the Kisumu County term one games staged at Maseno School [Phillip Orwa, Standard]

Nyanza Region rugby Sevens champions Maseno and football winners Kisumu Day launched their title defence campaigns with victories as the regional games began yeaterday at Cardinal Otunga High School, in Kisii.

Former national Sevens champions Maseno beat hosts Kisii School 12-7 in their opening match.

Samuel Nyamweya touched down for Kisii with Dan Chweya converting. Cedric Andika gave Maseno replied for Maseno with Pascal Ochieng adding the second try and Nyamweya converted. Nyabigena, coached by Saphinah Kenyando, were unstoppable as they defeated Nyansabakwa 41-0.

Mbita High School thrashed St Pius Uriri 47-0, while Nyambaria School beat Kanga 31-3 before losing 31-5 to St Mary’s Yala.

Agoro Sare edged Uriti 22-0. In another game, Ambira defeated Nyansabakwa 7-0, while hosts Kisii School bounced back from the first game loss to beat Thurdibuoro 31-0.

Kisumu Day launched their campaign to regain the Lake Region football title after a 2-1 win over Gesero. Beevan Odiambo and Benson Omalla scored for the Kisumu County champions while David Omondi pulled one back in the second half for the Kisii County champions.

Kisumu Day coach Dan Otieno remained optimistic to win the remaining matches. “It is hard to settle in the first match. We remain confident to win and proceed to the next level.”

Migori’s Nyandago edged St Kizito Nyansiongo Boys 1-0 to bag their opening victory. Ringa Boys thrashed 2016 East Africa winners Barding 3-1.

Kobala thumped St Mathias Mulumba from Nyamira County 11-0 in a one-sided encounter while champions Jera beat Omobera 2-1 in the girls’ football category.

In netball, defending champions Obambo lost 23-20 to Kadika Girls while Nyakach outsmarted Mogonga Mixed 39-15, Nyamira Girls defeated Sironga 31-06 and Kobala defeated Birongo SDA 29- 19.