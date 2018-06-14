Martial wants to quit United, agent confirms

349 Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 08:40 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 08:40 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Nyanja:

Martial wants to quit Manchester United [Photo: Courtesy]

Philippe Lamboley confirms that his client Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United after the French winger fell out of favour with Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old did not get the minutes he expected under the former Chelsea boss in 2017/18 season, which contributed to him missing out on France’s squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Lamboley also suggests that Martial could have asked to leave long time ago but was reluctant because of the great support he gets from Manchester United fans.

‘After thinking about all the possibilities and settings, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United.’ Lamboley told RMC Sport.

‘Anthony is sad about his situation at Manchester. Martial struggled for opportunities in 2017/18 season [Photo: Courtesy]

‘He loves the club and the fans, he showed it for three years. Without the great support from the fans, he would have already asked to leave the club.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

‘It is important to remember that this season he scored 11 goals and gave ten assists in five months.

‘He was named player of the month three times by the fans. Then the January transfer window came. I will not comment on the consequences of this transfer window. Everyone will have his opinion, I think he must take back control of his career. The time has come.’ He added. Martial fell out of favour with Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Lamboley also believes that many high profile teams will be looking for Martial’s signature should United allow him to leave.

‘Anthony has the choice, I cannot say anything on the subject at the moment but you think that from the moment a player like Anthony is on the market a lot of clubs are interested,’ he said.

‘The only thing I can say is that many coaches appreciate his profile and that many clubs want to show their projects to Anthony.’ He added.