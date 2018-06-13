De Bruyne advises Hazard to stay calm in face of aggression
Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has advised team mate Eden Hazard to remain calm as he expects the Chelsea winger to be targeted aggressively by the opposition at the World Cup.
Hazard limped off with a dead leg after a series of heavy tackles in Belgium’s 4-1 win over Costa Rica in Monday’s warm-up game.
“If you are good then people try to kick you,” De Bruyne told reporters.
“You need to calculate what is coming. You try to stay calm as much as possible. Sometimes that isn’t easy but you just try.”
De Bruyne, who enjoyed a stellar Premier League season with champions Manchester City, believes such situations can be used as an advantage.
“Even if he (Hazard) gets kicked we get a free-kick, an advantage, and they get a yellow, so it is positive,” the 26-year-old added.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Belgium, who are unbeaten in 19 games, play Panama in their Group G opener on Monday, before taking on Tunisia and England.
LATEST STORIES
Spain name new caretaker manager for the World Cup
REVEALED: Dirtiest team in World Cup history ahead of 2018 kick off
Government to summon referee Aden Marwa
Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss one day to the World Cup
British singer and Ronaldo to grace World Cup inaugural ceremony
- Super Eagles of Nigeria has the youngest team at 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 FIFA World CupFootball 5 hours ago
- Spain boss faces axe one day to the World CupGossip & Rumours 7 hours ago
- Spain name new caretaker manager for the World CupWorld Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- Gritty Kathungi out to maintain status quoHockey 19 hours ago
- BREAKING: Real Madrid find new coach, replacing ZidaneFootball 1 day ago
- Why Coutinho was pelted with eggs by Neymar and teammatesFootball 21 hours ago