SA add 'retired' Saracens to squad
Schalk Brits, the former Saracens hooker who 'retired' at the end of the season, has been added to the South Africa squad for Saturday's second Test against England in Bloemfontein. Brits, 37, has won 10 caps with the Springbok and last played for his country at the 2015 World Cup.
He was part of the Saracens squad that won the Premiership last month. South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said Brits had "extensive inside knowledge" of the English game.
"Schalk has plenty of experience from playing for Saracens in English and European conditions," Erasmus added. "It's a great way for your younger guys to learn the trade of international rugby from these guys
Related Topics: Schalk Brits added Saracens South Africa squad
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Big prize purse for race
Athletics 2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe talks and offers hope on his injury concerns
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Super Eagles of Nigeria has the youngest team at 2018 FIFA World Cup
World Cup 2018 7 hours ago
Gritty Kathungi out to maintain status quo
Hockey 2 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Big prize purse for raceAthletics 2 hours ago
- Why Coutinho was pelted with eggs by Neymar and teammatesFootball 4 hours ago
- France, Belgium sweat over injured Mbappe and Hazard World Cup 2018 7 hours ago
- Top guns off to dream start as teams eye trip to RwandaFootball 2 hours ago
- Zakayo, Chespol lead Team KenyaAthletics 2 hours ago
- Golf: Four rare birdies and four level pars does it for victorGolf 2 days ago
- Soldiers clash at Kasarani StadiumAthletics 1 week ago