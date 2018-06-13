SA add 'retired' Saracens to squad

By Agencies: Wednesday, June 13th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby

Saracens' Schalk Brits celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premiership Final in Twickenham, London May 26, 2018 Action Images. [Photo/Reuters]

Schalk Brits, the former Saracens hooker who 'retired' at the end of the season, has been added to the South Africa squad for Saturday's second Test against England in Bloemfontein. Brits, 37, has won 10 caps with the Springbok and last played for his country at the 2015 World Cup.

He was part of the Saracens squad that won the Premiership last month. South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said Brits had "extensive inside knowledge" of the English game.

"Schalk has plenty of experience from playing for Saracens in English and European conditions," Erasmus added. "It's a great way for your younger guys to learn the trade of international rugby from these guys

