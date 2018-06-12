Football: Standard, KTN in tough pools
By Ernest Ndunda:
77Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 00:11 GMT +3 | Football
Standard Group and KTN have been drawn in tough groups at the inaugural Safaricom Coast inter-media five-a-side football tournament set for Saturday.
Standard open their title chase against Baraka FC before playing two more preliminary matches against International Media and Radio Africa.
Safaricom Coast Region Marketing Manager Tennyson Kaaria said the winner will win Sh 50,000 with Sh30,000 set for the first runner-up. Best player, goalkeeper and top scorer will pocket Sh 10,000 each among other awards. [Ernest Ndunda]
