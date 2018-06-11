Kisii: Mogonga beats volleyball national champs Sengera to win county tittle

Kisii South Deputy County Commissioner Kipkoech Kigen hands over a trophy Nyabigena captain Cornelius Amos. Nyabigena defeated Kisii School 12-7 to lift the Kisii County secondary schools rugby 7's title. The two teams head to regional which will be held at Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho as from Thursday this week(Photos :sammy Omingo/standard)

Kisii Sports power house Mogonga Mixed intimidated National Secondary Schools volleyball champs Sengera SDA 3-1 to procced to the Lake Region games to be staged at Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho.

Mogonga has been producing the best teams in a number of sporting fields having had five students win medals in the term one athletics games.

Mogonga won the boys category by beating their opponents in the first 27-25, lost the second set 21-25 before winning the third and fourth set 25-13 and 25-18 respectively.

On Wednesday Mogonga lost 3-1 against Sengera in the preliminaries. Despite the loss, Sengera will proceed to the regional games. Mogonga won the netball title for the fifth straight year after thrashing Birongo SDA 55-22.

However, Sengera SDA won their third consecutive title after beating St Peter’s Kerera by 3-1 (25-22, 26-24, 10-25, 25-20) in the Girls category.

Nyabigena beat Kisii School 12-7 to win the rugby 7’s title. Team coach Saphinah Kenyando praised her charges for winning the title. “We will intensify our training as we approach regionals. This is a great team,” she added.

Moteiribe defeated Gesero 3-0 to lift the girls under 16, title. Omobera also boosted the under 19 crown after a 2-0 win over Gesero.

In boy’s under 19 soccer, Gesero beat debutants Nduru Boys 4-0 to retain the title. Raphael Mekenye scored a hat-trick and Neymar Mauti struck once with the two teams proceeding to Regional games.

In under 16 soccer, Riyabu came from a goal down to beat Sameta Boys 2-1.

Nyambaria Boys will represent Nyamira County in the regional games after beating Nyansabakwa 5-0 to win 7’s title.

St Kizito Nyansiongo beat Kiendege 2-0 to lift the boy’s under 19 soccer title in the game splayed at St Pauls Gekano Boys.

Sironga National Girls beat Ekenyoro 1-0 to win the girls under 16 trophy. Sironga Girls again won both the netball and volleyball tittles. Nyamiranga SDA beat Riomego 3-0 to win the boys’ volleyball title while St Mathias Mulumba beat Masosa 1-0 to win girls’ under 19 title.

The Lake Region term two games will be staged at Cardinal Otunga beginning Wednesday. Officials set to officiate the games will report on Tuesday for sports clinic.

Samwel Mweruti, Kisii County acting chairman said they picked the best teams for the different fields. “We want to retain volleyball boys tittle. We have a strong team in the track events too.”

Tough matches are expected in the boys soccer with former regional champs Kisumu Day and Nyarach from Migori having qualified for the games. Weru is also making a comeback for the games.