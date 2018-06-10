India beat Kenya 2-0 to lift Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai

77 Sunday, June 10th 2018 at 20:37 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 10th 2018 at 20:37 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Chhetri helps India beat Kenya 2-0 to clinch Intercontinental Cup

India won the title of Intercontinental Cup Football Tournament after 2-0 victory in the final against Kenya at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Inspirational Indian captain Sunil Chhetri gave India an edge in the eighth minute and then equalized Messi by scoring another goal in the 29th minute.

Chhetri had a chance to make it 3-0 and score another hat-trick but he shot over the bar off a free-kick in the 43rd minute. At the half-way stage, India were 2-0 ahead.

It was the eighth goal of Chhetri's four matches in the tournament. On the fog of Oginga, 35, while captain Musa Mohammad was shown yellow card in the 43rd minute. The Indian team was 2-0 ahead of the interval.

In the second half, both the teams made many good moves, but none of the teams were successful in scoring goals.

Chhetri and Messi are currently in joint 21st in the all-time list of goal scorers

In the 46th minute came Kenya’s best chance when Ovella Ochieng took a shot from a distance but Gurpreet made a diving save and the rebound went over the bar.

India were back as a full strength side for the final after the head coach Stephen Constantine effected seven changes in the last league game against New Zealand, which they lost 1-2.