Duo claims Drive for Show honors

Sunday, June 10th 2018 | Golf By Mose Sammy:

Kenya Airforce golf club resident pro and member of Team Kenya long drive Kevin Mabele admires his drive during the Drive for show fundraiser tournament held at Vet Lab sports club, Nairobi county, June 8, 2018. (Mose Sammy, Standard)

Adrenaline side of golf was on display as the Kenya Long drive team held their maiden Drive for show fundraiser tournament at the picturesque Vet Lab sports club last Friday.

Organized by Total golf solution, the event saw long hitters led by Ke ya Airforce resident pro Kevin Mabele (Bigfoot) providing players with tips on how to achieve maximum distance during the hitting session held on hole 18. Of course, the player's ball must stay in the fairway for it to count.

Edwin Kiarie of Thika sports club maxed out at 362 yards!!!, 9two feet shy off the the red flag on the par four which plays 366 yards, followed by James Kamenchu(Railways), Kevin Mabele (Air force), Anthony Wachira (Muthaiga).

This year Kenya intends to take two teams comprised of five players each. Already the front runners are led by; team skipper Pro Jacob Okello (Golf Park), Edwin Kiarie (TSC), Anthony Wachira (Muthaiga), James Kamenchu (Railways), David Biegon (Jericho), and the only lady Joyce Wanjiru (Kiambu).

This years even was presented by; Savannah cement, Simba corporation, DTB, Kingsway tires, Multi choice, Chloride Exide and Vasco products among others.

The first qualifier for Team Kenya will be hosted at the Kenya Railways golf club on July 8, with plan to move the event to Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru and Eldoret at an advanced stage.

The fundraiser tournament raised funds through sponsorships, tournament entry fees and an auction for artifacts and various.

?"A big thank you to all who made today's even a great success as we look forward to taking a formidable team to Mexico for this years championship in Mexico," said Paresh Jai, the Ceo of Total golf solutions, the event organizers

In the tournament played under greensome format, duo of Daire O'reilly and Jack Mwangi playing on a combined average handicap of 12 were the overall tournament winner with 38 stableford points.

Simon Mbugua and Thomas Githumbi playing off a combined average handicap of 19 were second overall winner with 38 stableford points.

As Rachel Ndei and rookie Edwin Mudanyi playing off a combined average handicap of 10 came in third with 37 stableford points while Zack Koech and Mike Kiia were easy with fourth place after returning a score of 36 stableford points.

As Mihir Sha and Peter Mambo playing of a combined average handicap of 24 settled for fifth place with 36 stableford points.

Rakesh Lakani bagged Nearest to the pin prize (men) as Rachel Ndei went for a hatrick as she wonn Nearest to the pin (ladies) as well as the longest drive prize (ladies). Vir Panesar won the Longest drive (men prize.

Team Kenya Long drive standings;

1. Edwin Kiarie 404 yards

2. James Kamenchu 378 yards

3. Jacob Okello 374 yards

4. Anthony Wachira 368 yards

5. Kevin Mabele 354 yards