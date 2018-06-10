SportPesa Super Cup: Singida beat Homeboyz to third place

77 Sunday, June 10th 2018 at 18:12 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 10th 2018 at 18:12 GMT +3 | Football By Ben Ahenda:

Tanzania Singida United players celebrates after beating Kakamega Homeboyz in penalty shootout to emerge in Third place during Sportpesa Super Cup final at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday 10/06/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Singida United defeated Kakamega Homeboyz 4-1 on post-match penalties after a one all draw in the regulation time to finish third in Sportpesa Super Cup.

As a result, Singida United went home 7,500dollars (Sh750,000) richer yesterday.

Deus Kaseke, Adam Miraj, Shafique Batambuze and Danny Lyanga converted the four spot-kicks for the Tanzanian side who finished fifth in their own local league in the just ended season.

Singida Head Coach Hemedi Morocco was a happy man at the end of the match.

"It is a pleasure to have finished in a respectable position as I prepare to beef up my squad ahead of the new season," Morocco told Standard Sports.

Kakamega Homeboyz, without goal poacher Allan Wanga scored their lone penalty through experienced second substitute Noah Wafula while Benjamin Oketch shot over the bar with Collins Kisuya's kick blocked by Singida custodian Peter Wanyika.

In open play, Homeboyz shocked the Singida United with a third minute opener through Wyclife Opondo who unleashed a low shot from a goalmouth scramble.

A minute later, Kaseke who was later voted the man of the match by Everton coaches missed an opportunity to level scores.

Danny Lianga to the match to penalty shootout when he beat Homeboyz custodian Michael Wanyika with a tricky shot inside the box in the 62nd minute.

Homeboyz Head Coach Paul Nkata benched Wanyika for MacArthur Arakaza in anticipation of a shootout but the substitute could not stop the Tanzanians. [Ben Ahenda]