SportPesa Super Cup: Singida beat Homeboyz to third place
Singida United defeated Kakamega Homeboyz 4-1 on post-match penalties after a one all draw in the regulation time to finish third in Sportpesa Super Cup.
As a result, Singida United went home 7,500dollars (Sh750,000) richer yesterday.
Deus Kaseke, Adam Miraj, Shafique Batambuze and Danny Lyanga converted the four spot-kicks for the Tanzanian side who finished fifth in their own local league in the just ended season.
Singida Head Coach Hemedi Morocco was a happy man at the end of the match.
"It is a pleasure to have finished in a respectable position as I prepare to beef up my squad ahead of the new season," Morocco told Standard Sports.
Kakamega Homeboyz, without goal poacher Allan Wanga scored their lone penalty through experienced second substitute Noah Wafula while Benjamin Oketch shot over the bar with Collins Kisuya's kick blocked by Singida custodian Peter Wanyika.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
In open play, Homeboyz shocked the Singida United with a third minute opener through Wyclife Opondo who unleashed a low shot from a goalmouth scramble.
A minute later, Kaseke who was later voted the man of the match by Everton coaches missed an opportunity to level scores.
Danny Lianga to the match to penalty shootout when he beat Homeboyz custodian Michael Wanyika with a tricky shot inside the box in the 62nd minute.
Homeboyz Head Coach Paul Nkata benched Wanyika for MacArthur Arakaza in anticipation of a shootout but the substitute could not stop the Tanzanians. [Ben Ahenda]
LATEST STORIES
Game yetu checking into Hotel: Requirements for registration as a World Cup visitor
Duo claims Drive for Show honors
Fred Ikana wins friends tournament
Salah has not forgiven Ramos over the clash
Pep Guardiola hits back at Yaya Toure’s discrimination claims
- Pires backs Fellaini to shine for Arsenal as Bale eyes Old Trafford moveGossip & Rumours 5 hours ago
- Argentine midfield star forced out of World Cup with injury World Cup 2018 9 hours ago
- Abramovich knocks back approach to buy Chelsea Football 1 day ago
- Injured Salah carrying hopes of Egyptian fans, promises historyWorld Cup 2018 6 hours ago
- Agony as wife recounts murder of husband who should have starred in World CupWorld Cup 2018 10 hours ago
- SportPesa: Why there’s NO Mega Jackpot Football 22 hours ago
- Why Nabil Fekir move to Liverpool from Lyon was canceled in medical roomGossip & Rumours 8 hours ago