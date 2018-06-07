Eden Hazard sends classy message to Mo Salah, declares Egypt is his favourite team in World Cup

By Mirror: Thursday, June 7th 2018 at 14:52 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Eden Hazard (C) against Egypt in Pre-World Cup friendly. [Photo/Courtesy]

Eden Hazard had Mo Salah in his thoughts after inspiring Belgium to a convincing friendly victory over Egypt.

The Chelsea star scored his nation's second goal as they eased to a 3-0 victory over the Egyptians in their World Cup warm-up match in Brussels, with the Manchester United pair of Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini also finding the net.

Egypt were of course without their talisman Salah after the shoulder injury he picked up in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month, although the country's FA remain confident he'll be fit for their opening World Cup match against Uruguay next Friday.

And Hazard certainly hopes that his ex-Chelsea teammate will be able to make it.

"I wish Salah the best and hope he returns," Hazard told ON Sport, as per Goal .

"I will support Egypt in the World Cup for him.

"Egypt are so different without Salah but they still performed well with compact lines. Their playing style is close to that of Tunisia.

"I spoke with Salah after the Champions League final and sent him a message, as I said he is my friend and I want to see him in the World Cup."

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez also paid tribute to Salah.

Mo Salah (L) and Eden Hazard (R). [Photo/Courtesy]

"Mo Salah is not just a good player, he's an outstanding footballer, he's a world class footballer after what he's done this season," he said.

"Any team is going to miss the goal scoring threat of Mo Salah. We all wish him a speedy recovery and we want to see him in the World Cup."

Belgium face Costa Rica in their next friendly on Monday, before their World Cup opener against Panama on June 18.

 

