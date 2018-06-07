Brave Starlets humble Equatorial Guinea

Harambee Starlets' Teresa Engesha (left) drible ball past Celestina Besecu of Equitorial Guinea during AWCON qualifier at Kenyatta stadium Machakos County on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

National women’s football team Harambee Starlets stunned Equatorial Guinea 2-1 in the first leg of the second round of African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos last evening.

Jade Sayo opened the score sheet for the visitors in the 39th minute but their celebrations were short-lived as Kenya equalized in the 41st minute thanks to Teresa Engesha long range shot that beat the goalkeeper.

Esse Akida scored the winning goal in the 86th minute that ensured Kenya bank on an advantage ahead of the second leg.

Teresa Engesha, who made her debut, started ahead of experienced Esse Akida, having been instrumental for her premier league side Vihiga Queens. Starlets coach David Ouma also made substitutions in the midfield benching Caroline Anyango and bringing in youngster Sheryll Angachi.

These were the notable changes from the team that eliminated Crested Cranes of Uganda 1-0 on goal aggregate in the first round of the qualifiers.

The match started with the two sides sizing up each other in the first ten minutes but it was the home side that had the more chances with Neddy Atieno misssing target in the first minute.

Atieno was at it again minutes later but her effort was saved by Equatorial Guinea goal keeper Lucrecia Boaboila. Kenya landed on a free kick just outside outside the box but Wendy Achieng’s shot went wide.

The home side threatened once again but this time their efforts earned them a corner kick in the 14th minute. The visitors replied immediately with Luz Obiang on the attack only for Achieng was keen to clear the ball few yards from the box.

Jade Sayo could have opened the scores in the 21st minute only to be ruled offside.

Engesha unleashed a long range shot minutes later for the home team that Boaboila punched out. Kenya conceded a free kick at 30 yards that was taken by Dorine Nina and a diving header from Gloria Okoro went wide.

Starlets mounted a wave of attacks once again with their efforts paying when they earned a free kick outside the area when Mwanahalima Adam was brought down but Engesha’s effort went over the bar.

Starlets resumed with renewed determination as they pinned their opponents in their half but Adam’s individual efforts were not enough in front of goal as she was dispossessed.

Ouma brought in Esse Akida for Sheryll Angachi in the 55th minute. At the hour mark, Adam would have added advantage for the home team but her shot went wide.

Starlets’ custodian Poline Atieno was called to task in the 65th minute with a Genoviva Anonman free kick which she punched out for a corner.

Ouma made a double change with 15 minutes remaining.