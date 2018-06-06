Arsenal set to sign £60m highly rated Portuguese 'for nothing' after training ground attack

Portugal's forward Gelson Martins vies with Belgium's defender Vincent Kompany [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal look set to profit from unrest at Sporting Lisbon by bringing in highly-rated winger Gelson Martins - for nothing.

The player is looking to terminate his contract with the Portuguese club after supporters attacked the players at the training ground ahead of the country's cup final.

Rui Patricio and Daniel Podence have already looked to cancel their deals

According to Tutto Mercato Web Martins now also wants to leave the club, and could cancel his contract as well.

If he does so, Arsenal would be able to sign him on a free transfer, despite the fact Sporting did want £60 million for him. Gelson Martins wants to leave after training ground attack [Photo: Courtesy]

The 23-year-old had a strong campaign in Portugal, scoring 13 goals and with 13 assists the same number in 52 games.

He is known as a pacey and skillful dribbler who quickly turns attack into defence.

Arsenal target Bernd Leno told he can leave Bayer Leverkusen Bernd Leno looks on during a training session before missing out on final squad [Photo: Courtesy]

Bayer Leverkusen have told goalkeeper Bernd Leno can leave the club, but only if the terms are right for them.

The 26-year-old, who kept 12 clean sheets in 39 appearances last season, has been linked with a move to Serie A runners-up Napoli.

Leverkusen's sporting director Rudi Voller, is happy to allow his goalkeeper to leave the club, with new signing from Eintracht Frankfurt Lukas Hradecky ready to become first choice keeper.

"Leno can leave but only on our terms," Voller told Bild.

"We are still in constant and open exchange with Bernd and his manager. Leno already had a concrete offer from Napoli in 2017, but we didn't have an equivalent backup at the time.

"He had to stay and he did really well last season, but we thought Bernd's desire to leave would resurface so and so with the arrival of Lukas Hradecky we have a high quality successor."

Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen praises Arsenal as he opens door to Premier League

Jasper Cillessen of Barcelona could be available for less than you think [Photo: Courtesy]

Jasper Cillessen said he could be open to a move the Premier League, but only if Barcelona told him they do not want him to stay at the Nou Camp.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper admits he is aware of interest from Premier League clubs with Liverpool and Arsenal both believed to be keeping an eye of his situation at the LaLiga Champions.

Nine of Cillessen's 11 appearances for Barcelona last season came in the Copa del Rey which Barcelona won by beating Sevilla 5-0, with a single game in the Champions League and LaLiga.

"I think that I played well in the matches I had in the Copa del Rey," Cillessen told Fox Sports.

"I need to wait patiently. The only thing I know is that Barcelona won't sell me.

"Arsenal and Liverpool aren't bad clubs but if Barcelona say, 'We love you', then I'll accept their decision and continue there."