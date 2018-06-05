Dimitry Seluk renews attacks on Pep Guardiola over 'Yaya's treatment'

Pep Guardiola (L) and Yaya Toure (R) at a touchline in a past match. [Photo/Courtesy]

The row between Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola and his former player Yaya Toure could be far from over telling from the latest moves taken by agent working for Ivory Coast international.

Toure accused the Spaniard of ‘unfair treatment’ during his spell at Manchester City and formerly at Barcelona.

He alleged that the former Bayern Munich coach does not like African players, hence such resulted into his game drought in England.

But while Guardiola has chosen to hold his peace by considering keeping quiet on the issue; Yaya’s agent Dimitry Seluk has taken this a notch higher.

Seluk on Tuesday fired barbs at Man City boss, as he sided with his client. He told Guardiola to forget winning any major European silver following his ‘harsh treatment’ of Toure.

According to UK media reports, Seluk said:

“God sees everything. As a man who acted with Yaya, the legend of the club, which under different pretexts did not give the opportunity to go on the field.”

He fired a warning to Guardiola, by pin-pointing a possible blip on the number of African soccer lovers who would choose to support Manchester City.

"He turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I’m sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League.”

"This will be for Guardiola an African curse. Life will show whether I am right or not… After Guardiola in the next two or three years will not win the Champions League with Manchester City he will be kicked out, perhaps Yaya will return to the club, and in any capacity.

Yaya played under Guardiola at Barcelona before moving to Manchester City, leaving the Spaniard behind. The duo would then meet after Manchester City hired Guardiola as the clubs manager thereby limiting roles of the former African Footballer of the Year.