Wiyeta, St Anthony’s retain Trans Nzoia County titles

Upperhill’s Finlay Osoro (left) and James Kibande of St Anthony during Kenya Secondary School Sports Term 2B National Games at Moi Complex in Nyeri [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

National and East Africa Secondary Schools girls’ football champions Wiyeta and St Anthony’s Boys Kitale retained their Trans Nzoia County titles to book their tickets to the 2018 Rift Valley Region Term Two Games set for next week in Eldoret.

Red-hot Wiyeta stamped authority as they thrashed St Teresa Bikeke 4-0 in a one-sided finals clash they dominated from the onset.

St Anthony’s who finished third at the nationals last year showed no mercy to their guests St John’s Nyamira subjecting them to s humiliating 5-1 defeat. Titus Kapchanga starred for St Anthony’s netting four goals as St John’s crumbled out of the contest.

Kapchanga led St Anthony’s hunt for early goals with frequent attacks at the opponents’ goal.

Drawing confidence from home support, Kapchanga gave St Anthony’s the lead 11 minutes into play. Not ready to go down easily, St John’s tightened their defence and held on throughout the first half as St Anthony’s took a narrow 1-0 by the break.

Kapchanga was at it again two minutes into the second half making it 2-0 for the former East Africa champions. Having one of his best days in office, Kapchanga made it three by the hour mark before his fourth minutes later.

Elly Saeny pulled one back f John’s or St John’s in the 70th minute but their hopes of regaining their foot were shattered by a brilliant St Anthony’s defence. Hamisi Blyvian scored St Anthony’s fifth 87th minute.

In the semis St Anthony’s had dismissed Bwake 3-0 whereas St John’s thumped Cheptendan 5-0.

Bwake did not leave empty-handed as they were crowned rugby 7s champions following their 12-7 victory against St Joseph’s Boys Kitale. En route to the finals, Bwake had hammered Kwanza High School 40-0 while St Joseph’s had ousted Kibomet 14-10.