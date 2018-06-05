Arsenal considering shock move for Manchester United star on free transfer

Is Marouane Fellaini on his way out of Manchester United? [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal are weighing up a shock move for Marouane Fellaini.

Fellaini will be a free agent at the end of the month when his Manchester United contract runs out and the Gunners have emerged as surprise suitors.

After holding initial talks, Arsenal are due to hold further negotiations with Fellaini’s representatives tomorrow. "Is this the way to Arsenal?" [Photo: Courtesy]

Fellaini has snubbed a one-year £80,000-per-week offer from United, who he remains in talks with.

If no agreement is reached Fellaini is understood to favour a move to Arsenal over AC Milan who are also keen on the towering midfielder.

New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery was keen on Belgian Fellaini while he was in charge of previous club Paris Saint-Germain.

Unai Emery has already spoken to the Belgian, according to reports [Photo: Courtesy]

And Arsenal’s interest underlines the change in transfer policy under the new Gunners’ regime.

Arsenal are keen to address their shortage of experienced older players and leaders with their business this summer.

Along with Fellaini they have also held talks to sign £16m central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner. Fellaini training with Eden Hazard on Monday [Photo: Courtesy]

Naturally, the rumours of Fellaini heading to the Emirates had fans of both United and Arsenal reacting on social media.

One United fan excitedly tweeted: "OH MY GOD IF THIS HAPPENS." Fellaini in action for Belgium against Portugal [Photo: Courtesy]

While an Arsenal fan simply posted: "I have bleeding eyes..."

Needless to say, the two sets of supporters had conflicting feelings on the rumors.