Real reason basketball players have Messed-Up feet

Lebron James toes

Photos of NBA Stars’ feet may make you wonder whether all basketball players have something crazy going on with their feet.

That does not seem to be the case, but in truth, the real reason their feet are kind of messed up- it’s because they go through an absurd amount of strain during training or game. James-Harden-toes

And during these athletic activities i.e. running, turning, dodging or jumping, their nails get scrounged up, and toes begin to curl in weird ways, not to mention issues like athlete’s foot and blisters that a lot of sportsmen/women suffer from. Shaquille Oneal toes

Also, during playing, they are going to get stepped on and kicked and nails break or toes get sprained.

Then, to add insult to injury, the huge weight of basketball players vs the quick start / stops that come with the game.

To prove this, photos of the feet of some of the NBA’s biggest stars are making their way round to show us that.

It’s no wonder NBA players get pedicures.