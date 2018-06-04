Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with injury
American Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open on Monday, shortly before she was due on court to face Maria Sharapova in a much-anticipated fourth round showdown.
The 36-year-old 23-times Grand Slam champion, making a comeback after a maternity break, told a news conference she had a pectoral muscle injury.
"Unfortunately I'm having some issues with my pec muscle. Right now I can't actually serve it's kind of hard to play," she said.
"I'm having an MRI (scan) tomorrow, I'm going to stay here to see the doctors and see as many specialists as I can. I won't know (how serious the injury is) until I get those results."
Williams had worked hard to get back in shape and was making her Grand Slam comeback at the French Open following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia last September.
"Physically I'm doing great. It hasn't been easy. I sacrificed so much to be at this event. I'm going to continue to get better. I had such a wonderful performance in my first Grand Slam back," she added.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with injury
Former Man City boss and wife safe after being mugged by armed robbers
Shocking! Man City star axed from German World Cup squad last minute
K’Ogalo send early warning shot to rivals after 3-0 victory
Arsenal legend robbed Shs 1M upon arrival in Russia
- Kenya hit historic century mark: Shujaa are the 2018 London 7s Challenge Trophy WinnersRugby 23 hours ago
- World Cup 2018 squads revealedWorld Cup 2018 4 hours ago
- Neymar impresses on return but caution urged by TiteWorld Cup 2018 18 hours ago
- What happened when Ronaldo told teammates he wants to quit Real MadridFootball 7 hours ago
- Brazilian forward lined for medical ahead of £52million Man United moveGossip & Rumours 7 hours ago
- LEAKED: EPL fixtures revealed as Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City land ‘easy’ ties on first weekendGossip & Rumours 10 hours ago
- Salah: 'I'll be ready for World Cup in Russia'World Cup 2018 5 hours ago