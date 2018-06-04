Manchester United close on £52million capture of Fred with Brazil international set for medical this week
Manchester United are closing in on completing the £52million signing of Fred.
The Shakhtar Donetsk star is set to undergo a medical at Carrington this week.
According to the Manchester Evening News, he could be confirmed as Jose Mourinho's first summer signing by Tuesday.
Fred’s agent Fabio Melo - who represents him alongside former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva - will hold talks with United on Monday.
They are expected to be a formality before the the 25-year-old signs a four-year contract with the option of another 12 months.
Melo was in Liverpool over the weekend as Brazil prepared for the World Cup with a friendly against Croatia at Anfield.
That has helped United with negotiations and their hopes of getting the deal tied up before Brazil head to Russia.
Fred claimed in recent weeks that he would wait until after the tournament to make a final decision on his future.
But Mourinho is keen for executive vice chairman Ed Woodward to make a quick start on his summer overhaul, with the midfielder just one of a host targets being pursued.
Mourinho wants to bring in another midfielder, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Marco Verratti also being tracked.
And he wants three new defenders - targeting Diogo Dalot, Toby Alderwiereld and Alex Sandro.
