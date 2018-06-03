SAD: Ashley Williams suffers collapsed lung while playing for Wales against Mexico

Williams taken off from the match [Photo: Courtesy]

Wales skipper Ashley Williams has shared gruesome pictures from his hospital bed after suffering a collapsed lung in his country's match against Mexico on Tuesday.

The Everton defender posted a series of snaps on Facebook revealing the full extent of the injury which forced him from the pitch after only 17 minutes, report Wales Online. The Wales skipper suffered a ruptured lung [Photo: Courtesy]

Williams was sent to hospital for an X-ray following the match in Los Angeles amid fears he may have cracked a rib.

But its emerged he actually suffered multiple breaks to two ribs, which punctured his left lung and caused it to collapse.

Williams wrote: "Crazy couple of weeks. Great to be back in a Wales shirt & with the lads. However after coming off after 20 mins with multiple breaks on two ribs, I went to hospital & found out I had punctured my left lung which led to it collapsing." Williams in his hospital bed [Photo: Courtesy]

While the rest of the Wales squad flew home earlier this week, Williams remains in America after undergoing surgery.

He added: "I would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff at Ronald Reagan UCLA hospital in Beverley Hills for looking after me and making sure surgery went as comfortable as possible. Look forward to flying home & resting up now before the new season!"

Following the 0-0 draw with Mexico, Wales boss Ryan Giggs had said: "He's gone to the hospital to get an X-ray," Wales manager Ryan Giggs said. Williams limps out of Wales' friendly against Mexico [Photo: Courtesy]

"He's gone to check that there's no real damage, maybe just a cracked rib.

"They're really painful. You breathe, you sneeze, you cough – it’s agony. Fingers crossed he'll be OK, because we want him fit and back for pre-season."