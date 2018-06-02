SUPER CUP: AFC Leopards to warm up for Super Cup with Shield tie against Shabana

Gor Mahia FC's midfielder Francis Kahata (right) is challenged by Jose Manuel of Leones Vegetariano during CAF Champions League at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Feb 10, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor put title on the line against stiff opposition

Simba, Singida fire warning shots to champions Gor Mahia.

It is all systems go for the week-long second edition of the SportPesa Super Cup which kick off tomorrow at Afraha Stadium, in Nakuru.

Save for Tanzania’s Singida United, the other three visiting teams, Yanga, Simba SC (Tanzania) and Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (Zanzibar) arrived in Nairobi on Thursday before proceeding to Nakuru, the tournament’s host county. Singida are expected to arrive tomorrow in the country tomorrow, after their today’s domestic cup final clash with Mtibwa Sugar in Arusha.

While the duo of Yanga and JKU jetted into the country with strong-looking squads, their rivals and recently crowned Tanzanian champions will have to do without the services of injured captain John Bocco and his striking partner Emmanuel Okwi, who is away on international duty with the Uganda Cranes.

Though the neighbouring teams have already declared their intentions to win the tournament and earn a ticket to play English Premier League side Everton at Goodison Park next month, it will not be easy for them to wrestle the crown from champions Gor Mahia.

“We have arrived from Tanzania to do all we can and ensure we go home from Kenya with the title. We did not do well last year in the competition and that has motivated us to understand what we are coming to pursue here,” said Simba stand-in captain Mohamed ‘Zimbwe Junior’ Hussein told SportPesa News after touching down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.