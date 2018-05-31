Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Zinedine Zidane’s shock departure

Thursday, May 31st 2018 at 17:45 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is "proud" to have played under Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman announced his decision to stand down as Real Madrid boss.

The 45-year-old, who recently led Los Blancos to a third successive Champions League title, has opted for a change of scenary.

Zidane took charge of Real in 2016 and led his side to La Liga glory in the 2016/17 season. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Appearing at a press conference alongside Real president Florentino Perez, World Cup winner Zidane said: "I have taken the decision to not continue going into the next season.

"For me and for everybody, I think the moment to change has arrived. It was not an easy decision.

"I think it's the moment, both for me, the team and the club (to step down).

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"It's a strange moment to do so, I know, but an important one too. I had to do this for everyone.

"This side should carry on winning and needs a change for this. After three years it needs another voice, another method of work, for this I took this decision."

Ronaldo posted took to Instagram and posted: "I'm just proud of being your player. Mister, thanks for so much."

Zidane revealed he broke the news of his departure to captain Ramos first.