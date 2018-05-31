Why Liverpool could play Champions League match behind closed doors next season
Liverpool may face the possibility of playing a Champions League clash behind closed doors next season after their fans disrespectfully attacked Manchester City bus outside Anfield when the sides clashed in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final.
The Reds supporters threw missiles at the Manchester City coach as they were arriving at Anfield, breaking the windows that had to be replaced during the course of the game.
Liverpool, though quickly condemned the attack and Jurgen Klopp apologized to Guardiola on behalf of his club.
Investigation were carried out but no arrests have been made. However, according to The Telegraph, the European football governing body are set to decide the punishment they will throw at Liverpool on Thursday.
One of the possible punishment for the Klopp’s led side by UEFA could be playing a group game behind closed doors.
