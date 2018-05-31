Why Liverpool could play Champions League match behind closed doors next season

By Robert Nyanja: Thursday, May 31st 2018 at 15:01 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours
Manchester City coach attacked by Liverpool fans [Photo; Courtesy]

Liverpool may face the possibility of playing a Champions League clash behind closed doors next season after their fans disrespectfully attacked Manchester City bus outside Anfield when the sides clashed in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

The Manchester City team bus came under attack by Liverpool's fans [Photo: Courtesy]
The City bus was left with smashed windows [Photo: Courtesy]

The Reds supporters threw missiles at the Manchester City coach as they were arriving at Anfield, breaking the windows that had to be replaced during the course of the game.

Liverpool, though quickly condemned the attack and Jurgen Klopp apologized to Guardiola on behalf of his club.

UEFA will announce their punishment on Thursday [Photo: Courtesy]

Investigation were carried out but no arrests have been made. However, according to The Telegraph, the European football governing body are set to decide the punishment they will throw at Liverpool on Thursday.

One of the possible punishment for the Klopp’s led side by UEFA could be playing a group game behind closed doors.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Liverpool Champions League Manchester City
LATEST STORIES
5 destinations for Zidane as he announces shock Real Madrid exit
5 destinations for Zidane as he announces shock Real Madrid exit
Gossip & Rumours 44 minutes ago
Why Liverpool could play Champions League match behind closed doors next season
Why Liverpool could play Champions League match behind closed doors next season
Gossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
BREAKING: Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager
BREAKING: Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager
Football 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
BREAKING: Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager
BREAKING: Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager
Football 2 hours ago
Gor Mahia fanatic Jaro Soja roughed up by security on his way to meet President Uhuru
Gor Mahia fanatic Jaro Soja roughed up by security on his way to meet President Uhuru
Football 8 hours ago
Arsenal set to complete first summer signing under coach Unai Emery
Arsenal set to complete first summer signing under coach Unai Emery
Football 22 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES