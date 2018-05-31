BREAKING: Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager

Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager [Photo: Courtesy]

Zinedine Zidane has sensationally stepped down as Real Madrid manager after two incredible years with the Spanish giants.

The 45-year-old took over from Rafa Benitez in January 2016 with no senior managerial experience and managed to lead the Los Blancos to three Champions League trophies in a row.

His latest achievement was the 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final.

In a press conference alongside Real president Florentino Perez, Zidane said, 'I have taken the decision to not continue going into the next season.

'For me and for everybody, I think the moment to change has arrived. It was not an easy decision.

'I think it's the moment, both for me, the team and the club.

Zinade's announcement caught everyone with surprise [Photo: Courtesy]

'I will be close to this club for the rest of my life. I want to thank the fans, who always supported me both as a coach and a player. There were tough moments during the season and although I was sometimes whistled at, I want to thank the fans.

'This is a beautiful moment as we have just won a third straight Champions League and I have now reflected and made this decision. Even the players need this change, I must thank them too.

'It's a strange moment to do so, I know, but an important one too. I had to do this for everyone.

'I love this club, I love the president. He gave me the opportunity to come as a player and now manager and I am eternally grateful. But we have to change.

'This side should carry on winning and needs a change for this. After three years it needs another voice, another method of work, for this I took this decision.' He added.

Zidane also suggested that he has not talked to the players individually about the decision but made them aware through a message. He only talked to Sergio Ramos.

'The squad already knows. I’ve not talked to them all individually but they all know.' Zidane said.

'I’ve sent a message to all the squad and I’ve spoken to Sergio Ramos. As always as a person and captain, we have lived a lot together, he respects my decision. He wished me luck.

'He is a leader, a captain and it has been a pleasure to share three more years with him.' He added.

Real Madrid president Perez thanked Zidane for his services and wished him the best in his next step.

'This was a totally unexpected decision, Zidane informed me of his choice yesterday. I thank him for the work he has done.' Perez said.

As Perez said, Zidane's decision caught everyone by surprise and has now left the 13-time Champions League winners in a state of confusion over who will fill the French maestro's boots.

Bookies have tipped former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri to become Los Blancos' next manager.