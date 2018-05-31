The reason Bale spent 20 minutes in Liverpool dressing room in Kiev

Bale celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Champions League final [Photo: Courtesy]

Gareth Bale ruined Liverpool’s hope of winning their sixth Champions League trophy after the Welshman’s brace crowned Real Madrid the European champions for the 13th time in history.

Immediately after full-time whistle, Bale provided another major talking point after he hinted he could leave Real Madrid this summer in a bid to look for more playing minutes. Bale was seen consoling Liverpool goalkeeper Karius after he match [Photo: Courtesy]

The 28-year-old was disappointed to start in the bench in the Champions League final and has grown frustrated with his position under Zinedine Zidane.

Bale joined in the celebrations on the pitch but left early and entered Liverpool dressing room and The Mail claims that he went to speak with the likes of Adam Lallana, who he played with at Southampton and spent around 20 minutes with the Liverpool players. Bale lifting the champions League trophy [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United are the favourites to land the Welshman, however, Jose Mourinho fears that his fee could prove to be too much as he doesn’t want The Red Devils to waste their summer transfer budget on just one player. Bale looking dejected at the back of Real's trophy parade [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid have made it clear that they will only accept a fee of £200m for Bale and the winger is currently pocketing around £650,000-a-week at the Bernabeu.

