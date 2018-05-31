The reason Bale spent 20 minutes in Liverpool dressing room in Kiev
Gareth Bale ruined Liverpool’s hope of winning their sixth Champions League trophy after the Welshman’s brace crowned Real Madrid the European champions for the 13th time in history.
Immediately after full-time whistle, Bale provided another major talking point after he hinted he could leave Real Madrid this summer in a bid to look for more playing minutes.
The 28-year-old was disappointed to start in the bench in the Champions League final and has grown frustrated with his position under Zinedine Zidane.
Bale joined in the celebrations on the pitch but left early and entered Liverpool dressing room and The Mail claims that he went to speak with the likes of Adam Lallana, who he played with at Southampton and spent around 20 minutes with the Liverpool players.
Manchester United are the favourites to land the Welshman, however, Jose Mourinho fears that his fee could prove to be too much as he doesn’t want The Red Devils to waste their summer transfer budget on just one player.
Real Madrid have made it clear that they will only accept a fee of £200m for Bale and the winger is currently pocketing around £650,000-a-week at the Bernabeu.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
5 destinations for Zidane as he announces shock Real Madrid exit
Why Liverpool could play Champions League match behind closed doors next season
Arsenal set to complete first summer signing under coach Unai Emery
- Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku disagrees with Mourinho over FA CupFootball 20 hours ago
- Chelsea ready to sell Courtois and sign Liverpool’s targetGossip & Rumours 5 hours ago
- Aston Villa confirm Terry will leave the club this summer following play-off final defeatFootball 6 hours ago
- 5 destinations for Zidane as he announces shock Real Madrid exitGossip & Rumours 44 minutes ago
- Volleyball star Atuka calls for support ahead of her Anti-jigger campaignVolleyball and Handball 6 hours ago
- Portugal seek to repeat Euro gloryWorld Cup 2018 16 hours ago
- The reason Bale spent 20 minutes in Liverpool dressing room in KievGossip & Rumours 4 hours ago