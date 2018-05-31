Players to be sent off at half-time

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

A player guilty of violent conduct that has been missed by a referee can now be sent off retrospectively in the same match.

In a significant rule change that is being introduced for the World Cup and will work alongside VAR, even if play has re-started the referee can later be made aware of an off-the-ball incident and stop the game before reviewing the offence and deciding on a dismissal.