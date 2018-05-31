Players to be sent off at half-time
By Daily Mail: Thursday, May 31st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
A player guilty of violent conduct that has been missed by a referee can now be sent off retrospectively in the same match.
In a significant rule change that is being introduced for the World Cup and will work alongside VAR, even if play has re-started the referee can later be made aware of an off-the-ball incident and stop the game before reviewing the offence and deciding on a dismissal.
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
There’s no looking back for Stars as Migne misses trip
Football 1 hour ago
Zenit pick Semak as head coach
Football 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Arsenal set to complete first summer signing under coach Unai Emery
Football 6 hours ago
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku disagrees with Mourinho over FA Cup
Football 5 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES