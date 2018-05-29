Everton set to appoint former Premier League manager this week

Silva is heading for Goodison Park [Photo: Courtesy]

Everton are confident they will finally unveil Marco Silva as their new boss this week.

A deal with the Portuguese coach is agreed in principle for him to replace Sam Allardyce as the new manager, and should be announced before the weekend.

The Blues have been negotiating an agreement with Silva's former club Watford, who have made an official complaint to the Premier League over an illegal approach for their then manager last October. Sam Allardyce was sacked from Everton at the end of the season [Photo: Courtesy]

Silva was refused permission to join talk to Everton and a move blocked, and even though he was sacked in January, Watford maintain that was because of the approach.

Talks have been underway over possible compensation, and owner Farhad Moshiri now believes he can confirm the capture of the highly rated coach.

Silva has held lengthy discussions with new Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands, and the pair are understood to have drawn up a blueprint for the future at Goodison, which will see a major shakeup at the club.

Marco Silva is a former manager at Watford [Photo: Courtesy]

Brands wants to cut the squad and the wage bill to make space for important new signings, but he also wants an emphasis on the development of youth at the club, and a clear pathway into the first team.

Silva is keen to get started, and the club are confident he will be unveiled before the end of the week, on an initial three year contract.