Golf: Wangai bags Britam title at Nyeri Club

Wangai takes Britam top honors in Nyeri. Britam asset management Ceo Ken Kaniu tees off on the 4th par-four during the Britam Mt Kenya region golf tournament at Nyeri golf club, May 26, 2018, he won the guest prize on 31 (18+13) stableford points. PHOTO: Mose Sammy, Standard

Seasoned golfer Paul Wangai was in his element at Nyeri Golf Club as he claimed the overall title during the Britam Mt Kenya region golf tournament over the weekend.

Wangai, playing off handicap 11, had a sterling round total of 40 with identical score of 20 stableford points from both nines to prevail in the tournament that involved 80 golfers.

The clergyman had three back-to-back birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes. His approach shot on the 15th was held on the fringe where he missed a par saving 10 foot putt as he settled for a bogey.

Bouncing back on the 16th, his approach shot had a slight back spin setting him up for a birdie putt.

“I have been doing a lot of practice for the past couple of months, especially on my short game and I am happy it has paid off,” said Wangai.

"It has been a while since I took to the podium; it's a great feeling and am grateful to God."

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Coming close to Wangai was handicap 8, Mwangi Gathu, who had 38 (18+20) stableford points to take Men winners prize.

Nanyuki Sports Club scratch golfer Peter Rimui played 76 Gross to claim the Gross winner prize.

Britam Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Ken Kaniu, playing off handicap 21, had 31(18+13) stableford points to clinch the Staff prize. [Mose Sammy]