Equatorial Guinea: We will give it our best shot

Members of the Equatorial Guinea National football team arrive at the JKIA ahead of a friendly duel with Harambee Stars. GEORGE ORIDO

A 19-member squad of the Equatorial Guinea national football team arrived yesterday ahead of a friendly match with Kenya’s Harambee Stars today in Machakos.

The youthful team arrived yesterday morning accompanied by the technical team including head coach Franck Dumas and his assistant, Casto Nopo.

Nicknamed Nzalang Nacional, the team will have 24 hours at their disposal before playing Stars today from 3pm.

“We are ready for the Kenyan team and we are going to give our best as a team,” said Nopo.

The team includes captain Felipe Ovono Mbang, who plays for Mekelle Ketema in Ethiopia, Pascasi Ovono as well as Achyli Pensy. Others are Luis Enrique and Pablo Ganet.

But the star to cause trouble for Harambee Satrs will be Federio Obama, who plays for Atletico Madrid's under-19 team.

The 18-year-old centre back will make every effort to deny Harambee Stars any chance of penetrating, if his current form is anything to go by.

Equatorial Guinea are ranked 138 in the Fifa rankings, while Harambee Stars are 105 with 317 points.

In 2015, Equatorial Guinea hosted the Africa Cup of Nations. They also co-hosted the 2012 tournament with Gabon.