REVEALED! Why Real Madrid defender Marcelo chopped away the net after Champions League win
Some people thought it was weird Real Madrid defender Marcelo took the net home with him after Real Madrid's Champions League win.
Gareth Bale scored a jaw-dropping overhead kick and a long distance strike to give them a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final, thanks to Marcelo’s cross in the air from outside the box.
Following their win, Marcelo took a pair of scissors to the goal net and then chopped away the net with his kids watching.
It was later revealed that the Brazil ace took the net to remember the occasion.
The Spanish giants' 3-1 win over Liverpool on a dramatic evening in Kiev allowed Zidane to become the first coach ever to win the Champions League in three consecutive seasons.
