KCB’s unbeaten run under threat

Everline Makuto(left) of Kenya Prisons spike against Eunice Maiyo(centre) and Doris Muyekho((right)Trizah Atuka(right) of KCB during the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play offs at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday 26/11/11.PHOTO: BONIFACE OKENDO

Kenya Commercial Bank hope to extend their unbeaten run in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women’s national league when they take on former Champions Kenya Prisons in the third leg encounter at Eldoret Polytechnic Grounds today.

The bankers are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table with eight points after an impressive start to the season that have seen them win all their opening three matches.

However, their character and strength will come to test at 10am go up against Josp Barasa coached Prisons, who have two games at hand, before clashing with Bungoma County at 1pm.

But having lost by straight sets to the wardresses in last month’s Bomet tournament, KCB coach Vernon Khayinga believes the league fixture offers them an opportunity to revenge.

“We took a lot of positives from the defeat in Bomet. It was a perfect rehearsal ahead of the league match. It will not be an easy game and it will for sure test our character. But a victory will give us a good platform to perform better against Bungoma County,” Khayinga told Standard Sports.

“But I am encourage on how the new players have settled and gelled with the rest of the team. We want to remain at the top of the table and everybody is aware of that.”

KCB will bank on influential quintet of Lincy Jeruto, Linnet Mukambi, Gladys Wairimu, Nancy Mulonza and Phosca Kasisi alongside Asiko Evelyn and Ruth Chelagat who joined the team this year.

Just like Khayinga, Prisons coach Josp Barasa is braced for a difficult but entertaining match.

“We cannot afford to underrate KCB. They did good recruitment and we know they will come out strongly on us with a revenge mentality,” said Barasa.

“It will be a tough match for the two teams, but we are well prepared and set for the game. Our season has just served off.”

Defending champions Kenya Pipeline have a date against newcomers DCI and Kahawa Garrison respectively, while Western Bombers will clash with Bomet County.

In the men’s league, champions General Service Unit will battle Bungoma County and Western Prisons as their eternal rivals Prisons Kenya take on Bomet County and Prisons Nairobi respectively.

The league matches will be followed by the Amaco International Tournament tomorrow and Sunday.