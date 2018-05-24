Klopp blasts United, reveals why he rejected them

Klopp turned down the chance to replace David Moyes at United [Photo: Courtesy]

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has opened up on why he rejected the chance to manage Manchester United after David Moyes was sacked from the club.

The German manager was speaking to Mirror Football columnist Robbie Fowler in an exclusive interview. Klopp says other clubs he spoke to didn't sound like football clubs [Photo: Courtesy]

Though Klopp had previously admitted that United wanted his services, but never explained why he turned down the chance to replace Moyes. United then opted for Louis van Gaal instead before the German took charge at Anfield a year later.

When Fowler asked him why he chose Liverpool over United, Klopp explained that the other teams he spoke to didn’t sound like football clubs to him. United then opted for Louis van Gaal [Photo: Courtesy]

He was quoted by The Mirror saying, ‘I love the history. I really am a football romantic. I knew I probably can help. They maybe really need me, in this time. I know what I'm good at.

‘When they told me about the problems they had I thought 'OK, yeah, I am probably the really right manager for that club.

Klopp and Fowler were chatting in Spain [Photo: Courtesy]

‘A little thing. Liverpool is a world class brand, big, big, big, but in Melwood, you know it Robbie, it is still a family, nothing else, and you can go in and feel that.

‘So when you see the pictures, and I realise it as well, by the way, I look still like a player... that's not cool, but that's me. I go in with a baseball cap and they still respect me, I don't have to act in a specific way.

‘They took me like I am, they didn't ask me to do anything else, so I could focus from the first day completely on football. Jurgen Klopp (L) and Robbie Fowler (R) [Photo: Courtesy]

‘It is a football club. A football club.

‘I had talks with other clubs and they didn't sound like a football club. It sounded like marketing, image, you need to sign this, and you need to sign that. And I thought 'wow, that's not the game I love.

‘It's all part of football, but it cannot be the number one, two, three, four, priority. First of all please try to improve the game we play.

‘And that's what I am good in. All the rest can happen but it's not so important for me.’