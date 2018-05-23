KPL postpones AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia match

By Brian Ukaya: Wednesday, May 23rd 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Kenyan Premier League match between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia match scheduled for this Saturday at Bhukungu stadium has been postponed.

The decision comes hours after the Sports Tribunal had asked KPL to confirm whether the match would go on.

Below is a statement from KPL highlighting the decision to postpone the match.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

